SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) & CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Head to Head Contrast

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 3.09% 13.69% 5.52% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $31.95 billion 0.84 $986.00 million $3.17 27.48 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBRE Group and SOHO China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 4 1 1 2.50 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBRE Group currently has a consensus price target of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.31%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than SOHO China.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CBRE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBRE Group beats SOHO China on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment provides facilities management, including day-to-day management of client-occupied space, headquarters, regional offices, administrative offices, data centers and other critical facilities, manufacturing and laboratory facilities, and distribution facilities and retail space; and project management services comprising building consulting, program, and project and cost management services under the Turner & Townsend brand name. The Real Estate Investments segment offers investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services, such as real estate development and investment activities under the Trammell Crow Company and Telford Homes brands to users and investors in commercial real estate, and for their own account. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. The company also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

