Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after buying an additional 315,693 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,200. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

