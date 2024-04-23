Element Wealth LLC Sells 3,761 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE STWD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. 1,657,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

