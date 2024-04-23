Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $566,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.56. 2,091,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.65 and its 200-day moving average is $219.11. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

