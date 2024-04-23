SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $111.96 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.01 or 1.00076134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00103771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.98256909 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $105,338,389.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

