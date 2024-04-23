Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,848,000 after purchasing an additional 168,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,252,000 after purchasing an additional 258,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,884,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,622. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

