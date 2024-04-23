The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.21 and last traded at $157.01. Approximately 288,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,124,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average is $142.51.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

