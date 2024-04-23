NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 12,963,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 55,666,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

NIO Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

