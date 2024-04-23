Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 0.5%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $471.60 and last traded at $469.41. Approximately 500,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,518,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.33. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,418. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

