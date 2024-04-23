United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 36.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,832,000 after buying an additional 541,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,245,000 after buying an additional 532,934 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

