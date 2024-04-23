Critical Review: Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) versus Its Competitors

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Clean Energy Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Technologies Competitors 309 885 825 34 2.28

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Clean Energy Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $15.11 million -$5.66 million -10.43 Clean Energy Technologies Competitors $10.43 billion $1.08 billion 38.13

Clean Energy Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -37.45% -98.48% -50.41% Clean Energy Technologies Competitors 11.10% -8.84% 1.80%

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies peers beat Clean Energy Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.