dogwifhat Price Hits $3.07 on Exchanges (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00004598 BTC on major exchanges. dogwifhat has a market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $422.62 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,906,155 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,906,155.98385. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.80237781 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 306 active market(s) with $401,196,051.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.