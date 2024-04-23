St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STJ. Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($9.79) to GBX 637 ($7.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.50) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.18) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.75 ($7.99).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STJ

St. James’s Place Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LON:STJ traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 444.20 ($5.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,626. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 393.60 ($4.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,245 ($15.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22,210.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 604.25.

In related news, insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 436 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £1,970.72 ($2,434.19). 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.