Raymond James Raises Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Price Target to C$1.25

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:DV remained flat at C$0.96 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,963. The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.50. Dolly Varden Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolly Varden Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

