Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 853.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Haleon by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HLN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Up 0.7 %

HLN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 2,179,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,356. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.