Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 128,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,015. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.