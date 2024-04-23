Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.
Shares of SPGP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 128,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,015. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06.
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
