International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,691,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,399,000 after buying an additional 807,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after buying an additional 871,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.59. The company has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

