Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.73 and last traded at $39.27. 1,065,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,717,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

