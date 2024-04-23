Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) were up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.96 and last traded at $71.07. Approximately 855,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,884,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Globe Life Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.