Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 122,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 139,617 shares.The stock last traded at $200.37 and had previously closed at $200.19.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.17. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,906,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,035,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

