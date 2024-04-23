Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $309.26, but opened at $297.83. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $297.31, with a volume of 1,034,924 shares traded.

The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

