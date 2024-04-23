PDS Planning Inc Invests $356,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,359. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.94. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

