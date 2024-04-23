PDS Planning Inc Buys 463 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,264,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,897. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.