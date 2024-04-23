Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.60% of Tyler Technologies worth $106,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.46.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.51. The company had a trading volume of 61,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,097. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

