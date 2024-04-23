GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $31.21

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.21, but opened at $32.20. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 5,020,038 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 799.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

