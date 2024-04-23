1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after acquiring an additional 922,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. 1,228,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,894. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

