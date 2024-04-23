Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 97.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

IYW stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 352,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,455. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

