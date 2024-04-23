NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NEE stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.