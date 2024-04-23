iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

