Monument Capital Management Makes New $249,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 704 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,752,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,715 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,156,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,117,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,704 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $834,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $481.73 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,391,935 shares of company stock valued at $666,288,408. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.28.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

