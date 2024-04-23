Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.69.

Read Our Latest Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $201.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.47 and a 1-year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.