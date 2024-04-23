Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,509,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after purchasing an additional 152,235 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

