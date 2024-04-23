Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,841 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033,117 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,310 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 93.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after buying an additional 1,686,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 65.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 1,514,319 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GNL opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.58%.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,024,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,218,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

