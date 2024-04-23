Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 164.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBAB opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.