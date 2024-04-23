Jennison Associates LLC Has $66.13 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,478 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $66,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

