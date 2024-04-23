Jennison Associates LLC Sells 19,086 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Burlington Stores worth $89,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

