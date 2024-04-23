Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $132,966.25 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,120.12 or 1.00105504 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00188118 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $128,149.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.