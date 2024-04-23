Boston Beer (SAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY24 guidance at $7.00 to $11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SAM opened at $289.18 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $274.78 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

