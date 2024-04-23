Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.65

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at GBX 135.10 ($1.67) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.60 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.47.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth acquired 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £110,221.12 ($136,142.69). Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded Shaftesbury Capital to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.84) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shaftesbury Capital

About Shaftesbury Capital

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.