Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (PCFBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1048 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
