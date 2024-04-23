YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get YETI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. YETI has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 144.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 97.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,189,000 after acquiring an additional 748,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,090,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter.

About YETI

(Get Free Report

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.