Head to Head Contrast: Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) & Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF – Get Free Report) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Input Capital and Vital Farms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Input Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Input Capital N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -53.80 Vital Farms $471.86 million 2.24 $25.57 million $0.58 43.69

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Input Capital. Input Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Input Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for Input Capital and Vital Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential downside of 31.93%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Input Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Input Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Input Capital and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Input Capital N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 5.42% 14.22% 10.35%

Summary

Vital Farms beats Input Capital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Input Capital

(Get Free Report)

SSC Security Services Corp. provides physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. The company was founded by Douglas Allan Emsley, Brad Farquhar, and Gord A. Nystuen in 2012 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.