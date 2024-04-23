BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) vs. Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Head-To-Head Survey

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Centerspace 15.81% 4.76% 2.15%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSR Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centerspace 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.31%. Centerspace has a consensus price target of $65.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.10%. Given BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerspace $261.31 million 3.74 $41.97 million $2.33 28.17

Centerspace has higher revenue and earnings than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Centerspace beats BSR Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

