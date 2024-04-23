Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

NYSE GHM opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.11 million, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. Graham has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Graham by 23.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 263,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

