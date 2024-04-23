Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Graham Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE GHM opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.11 million, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. Graham has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $34.72.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
