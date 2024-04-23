StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $273.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

