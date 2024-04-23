Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.34 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

