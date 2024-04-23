StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

EDR stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,277 in the last 90 days. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

