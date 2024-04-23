Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.68 on Friday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.05% of Birks Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

