Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 3,235 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.26% of EOG Resources worth $169,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 114,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.90. 2,576,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.