Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. 248,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

